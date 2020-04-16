Girl Scouts announce Cookie Donor Buyout Program

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Girl Scouts have plenty of cookies left over since in-person activities and events were suspended due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

On Thursday, the organization announced its Cookie Donor Buyout Program, which can send cookies to groups of essential workers.

Right now, more than 800 Girl Scout Troops have a grand total of 212,064 packages of cookies still in their inventory.

Here are the prices for different amounts of cases:

$1,500: 25 cases

$900: 15 cases

$600: 10 cases

$300: 5 cases

$60: 1 case

Custom amounts are also available.

“The Cookie Donor Buyout Program has double the impact as it supports girls and shows appreciation for our hometown heroes as the donation recipients of all cookies purchased through the program,” said Alison Wilcox, Girl Scouts of Western New York CEO. “Girls depend on the Girl Scout Cookie Program to fund life-changing, girl-led programs, experiences, and learning. We are always encouraged by the support and kindness of the WNY community and thank all the donors who will stand up for girls—especially in tough times.”

Girl Scouts were given the option to opt out of this year’s cookie program without penalty, but many decided to still do it. Funds raised from this go toward local Girl Scouts programs.

More information can be found here, and interested buyers or donors can send an email to customercare@gswny.org or call 1-888-837-6410.

