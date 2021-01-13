Girls Scouts of WNY holding annual Join-a-Thon event

FILE – In this June 18, 2018, file photo, patches cover the back of a Girl Scout’s vest at a demonstration of some of their activities in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Girl Scouts of Western New York is holding its fourth annual Join-a-Thon event on January 13.

The event goes from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and girls in Kindergarten through 12th Grade may join. On-the-spot registrations are taking place over the phone and online. To register, call 1-888-837-6410 or go to this site.

Adults who register to become volunteers or register girls during the Join-a-Thon will have the opportunity to win a gift card of their choice (valued at $50 or $100) or a year’s supply of cookies.

New Girl Scouts and those who renew their membership will also get a Join-a-Thon patch and an exclusive invite to the Join-a-Thon Virtual Pop-Up Party from 6-7 p.m.

Joining on Wednesday also allows Girl Scouts to participate in the Cookie Program, which runs through March 28.