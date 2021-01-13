Girls Scouts of WNY holding annual Join-a-Thon event

Western New York

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this June 18, 2018, file photo, patches cover the back of a Girl Scout’s vest at a demonstration of some of their activities in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Girl Scouts of Western New York is holding its fourth annual Join-a-Thon event on January 13.

The event goes from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and girls in Kindergarten through 12th Grade may join. On-the-spot registrations are taking place over the phone and online. To register, call 1-888-837-6410 or go to this site.

Adults who register to become volunteers or register girls during the Join-a-Thon will have the opportunity to win a gift card of their choice (valued at $50 or $100) or a year’s supply of cookies.

New Girl Scouts and those who renew their membership will also get a Join-a-Thon patch and an exclusive invite to the Join-a-Thon Virtual Pop-Up Party from 6-7 p.m.

Joining on Wednesday also allows Girl Scouts to participate in the Cookie Program, which runs through March 28.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss