Goo Goo Dolls postpone tour dates until 2022

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Goo Goo Dolls are pushing their tour to 2022.

Western New York natives John Rzeznik and Robby Takac, two of the band’s co-founders, made the announcement on Wednesday in a short Twitter video. They say the postponement is being done out of caution.

Any tickets purchased for previously scheduled dates will be honored at the new dates. But if a ticket holder can’t attend a rescheduled show, a refund will be available for 30 days after the dates are announced.

For any other questions, Takac says ticket holders can reach out to their point of purchase.

But in a positive bit of news for fans, the announcement came from a studio, where the Goo Goo Dolls say they’re recording a new album.

The announcement concluded with Takac and Rzeznik encouraging people to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

Watch it below:

We’re very sorry to announce that we have to push our upcoming Summer tour dates to 2022. All tickets will be honored and new dates will be announced in the coming weeks. This pains us so much as we truly cannot wait to be back onstage and performing for you all again. pic.twitter.com/MRAzMcwzzp — Goo Goo Dolls (@googoodolls) April 21, 2021