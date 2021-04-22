Goo Goo Dolls postpone tour dates until 2022

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Goo Goo Dolls are pushing their tour to 2022.
Western New York natives John Rzeznik and Robby Takac, two of the band’s co-founders, made the announcement on Wednesday in a short Twitter video. They say the postponement is being done out of caution.
Any tickets purchased for previously scheduled dates will be honored at the new dates. But if a ticket holder can’t attend a rescheduled show, a refund will be available for 30 days after the dates are announced.
For any other questions, Takac says ticket holders can reach out to their point of purchase.
But in a positive bit of news for fans, the announcement came from a studio, where the Goo Goo Dolls say they’re recording a new album.
The announcement concluded with Takac and Rzeznik encouraging people to get a COVID-19 vaccine.
Watch it below:
