Goo Goo Dolls postpone tour dates until 2022

Johnny Rzeznik, left, and Robby Takac of the band The Goo Goo Dolls perform in concert at the Susquehanna Bank Center on Sunday, Aug. 17, 2014, in Camden, N.J. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Goo Goo Dolls are pushing their tour to 2022.

Western New York natives John Rzeznik and Robby Takac, two of the band’s co-founders, made the announcement on Wednesday in a short Twitter video. They say the postponement is being done out of caution.

Any tickets purchased for previously scheduled dates will be honored at the new dates. But if a ticket holder can’t attend a rescheduled show, a refund will be available for 30 days after the dates are announced.

For any other questions, Takac says ticket holders can reach out to their point of purchase.

But in a positive bit of news for fans, the announcement came from a studio, where the Goo Goo Dolls say they’re recording a new album.

The announcement concluded with Takac and Rzeznik encouraging people to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

