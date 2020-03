BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Colvin Cleaners has announced that its “Gowns For Prom” event has been postponed until further notice. This is due to concerns over the coronavirus.

The original dates for the event were during the first week of April, and it’s not clear when they’ll be rescheduled.

Colvin Cleaners is asking that you still donate gently-used clothes for both the “Gowns For Prom” and “Coats 4 Kids” distributions.