Federal reimbursement for Halloween wind storm moves forward, according to Cuomo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Eighteen counties, including Erie and Chautauqua, were declared federal disaster areas according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo, D-New York, on Friday, following the Halloween night windstorm that strafed Buffalo.

Winds that reached gusts of 65-plus miles-per-hour uprooted trees, took down Halloween decorations, and knocked out power, particularly in the City of Buffalo.

City officials said they had hundreds of calls for downed trees, smashing parked cars and upending sidewalk partitions, but despite close calls, no injuries were reported in the city.

Cuomo’s office said this declaration is the next step toward homeowner reimbursement from FEMA, which has validated estimates of more than $33 million in response costs and infrastructure damage.

The governor’s office said that 18 homes were destroyed across the state.