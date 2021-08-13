Higgins: Buffalo, Erie County’s population growth means more representation

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The census could mean big things for Western New York.

As we reported last night, Buffalo’s population grew for the first time in 70-years. The 2020 Census shows the numbers in Buffalo and Erie County jumped by tens of thousands of people.

Congressman Brian Higgins says this means more representation for the region.

“When you’re in a declining population, you lose representation. And representation generally means when it increases there is a greater opportunity to be more influential in the public policy at the local, state and federal level,” said Representative Higgins.

Higgins applauded the immigrants who’ve decided to make Buffalo home calling it a Queen City tradition to welcome them with open arms.