Higgins on 25th Amendment: “Something that certainly has to be looked at”

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — As he was arriving back in western New York, News 4 got a chance to speak with Rep. Brian Higgins about Wednesday’s riot at the Capitol.

After Wednesday’s events began to unfold, the Congressman, a Democrat representing New York’s 26th Congressional District, released a statement:

“The US Capitol is a sacred space – a building at the literal center of our capital and central to our democracy. The actions of protestors today, egged on by the outgoing President to disrupt the certification of electoral votes of what is a ceremonial formality, should be seen by all Americans as a challenge to the legitimacy of our democracy. This is domestic terrorism, and it has no place in America.“ Rep. Brian Higgins

