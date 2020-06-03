Closings
Hochul says restaurants, bars should start making reopening plans now

Western New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul says she’s already looking toward Phase Three of the state’s reopening schedule.

That’s the phase when restaurants and bars open up. Business owners are encouraged to start making reopening plans now.

“Assuming we are smart, social distancing, wearing masks, and the health numbers continue to improve, restaurants should be making their plans now,” Hochul said. “And before long, customers can start making their reservations.”

As of Wednesday morning, there are 138 people hospitalized in western New York because of COVID-19. That’s the same number as April 1.

