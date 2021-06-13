Honor Flight to take to the skies again with October trip

(WIVB) — Honor Flight will be taking to the skies again later this year.

News 4 has learned the organization is planning its first post-pandemic trip to DC on October 9.

There are a number of new protocols in place The president of the local chapter says their number one priority is safety.

President of Buffalo-Niagara Honor Flight Tom Petrie said, “These heroes deserve the recognition. And they the reason we’re here today standing outside of Made in America Store announcing this trip. Our lives are so much better because of our heroes, we live in a free world because of them. They’re happy and we’re happy

About three dozen veterans are expected to take part in the October trip.