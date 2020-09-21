Huddle for Hunger brings in $17,880, more than 17,000 pounds of food

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — For nearly every dollar raised through the Huddle For Hunger campaign, a pound of food was also donated.

FeedMore WNY announced the totals on Monday morning.

Money donated: $17,880

Food donated: 17,254 lbs.

GALLERY | Huddle for Hunger at Bills Stadium

Find out how FeedMore WNY, Independent Health, News 4 and the Buffalo Bills teamed up to tackle child hunger here at home by clicking/tapping here.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.