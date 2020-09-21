Huddle for Hunger brings in $17,880, more than 17,000 pounds of food

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — For nearly every dollar raised through the Huddle For Hunger campaign, a pound of food was also donated.

FeedMore WNY announced the totals on Monday morning.

  • Money donated: $17,880
  • Food donated: 17,254 lbs.

