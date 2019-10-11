JCPenney to hold hiring event for seasonal employees

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — JCPenney is looking for seasonal workers.

The company will hold hiring events for potential employees in Buffalo on October 15.

In all, JCPenney wants to hire up to 165 customer service and support workers in the greater Buffalo metro area.

These positions include cashiers, beauty consultants and replenishment specialists.

Seasonal associates are offered up to 25 percent off on store products and flexible scheduling.

On the date mentioned above, each JCPenney store will hold a National Hiring Day event from 2-8 p.m.

Qualified candidates may receive an employment offer during the event.

Those who are interested are encouraged to apply online here.

Incentive packages, which include trips to places like San Francisco and Washington D.C., will be given to 16 randomly drawn winners. Hourly and seasonal associates, supply chain and call center employees that stay with the company through December are eligible to win a prize.