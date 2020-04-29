Jet’s Pizza offering discount to nurses, other healthcare professionals on May 6

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jet’s Pizza is offering a 30 percent discount to nurses and other healthcare professionals on May 6.

Nurses Day 2020 will be celebrated that day.

The discount can be redeemed by using the code BADGE and showing a valid badge at delivery or pickup.

“We appreciate all of the hard work and dedication that our nurses and healthcare professionals devote themselves to every single day. Their tireless efforts to keep their communities safe and healthy are appreciated beyond words,” says John Jetts, president of Jet’s America, Inc. “We hope these frontline heroes can accept this special offer as a small token of gratitude for their continued sacrifices.”

A Jet’s Pizza location near you can be found online. Contact-free delivery is available by request.

