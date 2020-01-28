Jody Lomeo to step down as Kaleida Health CEO at end of term

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The president and CEO of Kaleida Health will be stepping down before 2021.

Jody Lomeo informed Kaleida employees on Tuesday morning that he will serve the remainder of his contract, but will not renew or extend his term as CEO.

“It’s been 12 great years now between my time at Kaleida Health and ECMC,” he said. “But, it is time for me to get back to my family and spend more time at home. My three boys and my wife have sacrificed so much for me over the years. In fact, they have prioritized their lives to support me. I owe it to them now to be there as they all enter the next phase of their lives.”

Lomeo has served as CEO since 2014. Prior to this, he served as CEO of ECMC.

One of Lomeo’s more notable accomplishments was leading the planning, financing and construction of the $270 million Oishei Children’s Hospital.

“We offered an extension and we asked him to stay, but we couldn’t get him to change his mind,” said Frank Curci, chair of Kaleida Health’s Board of Directors. “Not only do we understand his decision, but we fully support him. It takes an incredibly special person to do what he is doing. He is ensuring that the organization has a smooth transition and that the Board has a succession plan in place for when he leaves. Doing this now and giving us a year to prepare speaks to his character and the type of leader that Jody is.”

Lomeo has been asked to remain on the hospital system’s board of directors after leaving his position as CEO.

“When I came to Kaleida Health six years ago, I told the board three things: my family will always come first; that I will give the organization everything that I have if they understand that core belief of mine; and finally, that there is a time and place for everyone, including the CEO,” Lomeo said. “It has been a remarkable ride in my time here. The organization is well positioned moving forward and the next leader will be fortunate to work this incredible Kaleida Health family and workforce.”