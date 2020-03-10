Kaleida Health changing visitation policy amid coronavirus concerns

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Kaleida Health is implementing an enhanced visitation policy at all of its hospitals.

The following policies do not apply to those seeking treatment:

Please do not visit if you are ill.

Parents and immediate family members are not considered visitors; they are an important part of the care team.

No visitors under 14 years of age.

Wash your hands and use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer frequently, especially before and after entering a patient’s room.

If you are ill and seeking treatment, be sure to call yours doctor’s office, urgent care center or emergency department prior to arrival.

Visiting hours are between 8:30 a.m. and 8:30 p.m. There is a limit of four people at the bedside in inpatient areas, three people (including the father) at the labor and delivery unit, and two healthy adults in the emergency department, same-day surgery and minor procedure areas.