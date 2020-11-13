Kaleida Health updates visitation policy

Western New York

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — With more cases of COVID-19 coming up in Erie County, Kaleida Health has updated it’s visitation policy.

Visitation hours at Kaleida’s adult facilities are every day from 3 to 7 p.m. Included are Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute, Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital and DeGraff Medical Park.

Here are Kaleida’s general visitation guidelines:

• Please do not visit if you are ill.
• All visitors must be 18 years of age or older.
• Visitors will be provided with a face mask upon entry to the facility if they do not already have their own mask and must wear the mask at all times while inside the facility.
– Masks should only be removed to eat or drink.
– If a visitor refuses to wear a mask, they will be asked to leave the facility.
• Approved visitors will receive a pass, which must be worn prominently at all times.
• Visitors should self-screen for contagious diseases before arriving at a Kaleida Health facility and before accessing patient care areas.
• If you have been in contact with someone with COVID-19 or have had symptoms of COVID-19 within the past 14 days, please do not visit the hospital.
• All visitors are required to comply with our screening checkpoint procedures. If you are unable to comply, you will not be permitted an in-person visit in the hospital.
• Visitors will be asked screening questions and have their temperature taken upon arrival.
• Visitors must stay in the patient’s room, or designated area identified by staff, unless directed by staff to leave the room during a procedure.
• Visitors cannot accompany patients to tests outside of their room. During that time, visitors can obtain to-go orders from the cafeteria, use the restroom or spend time in the outdoor areas.
• All visitors must practice physical distancing, staying at least six (6) feet away from others, while in the facility.
• Visitors should wash their hands frequently with soap and water or use alcohol-based hand sanitizer, especially before and after entering a patient’s room.

A detailed look at the enhanced visitation policy, which includes rules for pediatric hospital and emergency department visitation, can be found here.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss