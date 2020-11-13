Kaleida Health updates visitation policy

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — With more cases of COVID-19 coming up in Erie County, Kaleida Health has updated it’s visitation policy.

Visitation hours at Kaleida’s adult facilities are every day from 3 to 7 p.m. Included are Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute, Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital and DeGraff Medical Park.

Here are Kaleida’s general visitation guidelines:

• Please do not visit if you are ill.

• All visitors must be 18 years of age or older.

• Visitors will be provided with a face mask upon entry to the facility if they do not already have their own mask and must wear the mask at all times while inside the facility.

– Masks should only be removed to eat or drink.

– If a visitor refuses to wear a mask, they will be asked to leave the facility.

• Approved visitors will receive a pass, which must be worn prominently at all times.

• Visitors should self-screen for contagious diseases before arriving at a Kaleida Health facility and before accessing patient care areas.

• If you have been in contact with someone with COVID-19 or have had symptoms of COVID-19 within the past 14 days, please do not visit the hospital.

• All visitors are required to comply with our screening checkpoint procedures. If you are unable to comply, you will not be permitted an in-person visit in the hospital.

• Visitors will be asked screening questions and have their temperature taken upon arrival.

• Visitors must stay in the patient’s room, or designated area identified by staff, unless directed by staff to leave the room during a procedure.

• Visitors cannot accompany patients to tests outside of their room. During that time, visitors can obtain to-go orders from the cafeteria, use the restroom or spend time in the outdoor areas.

• All visitors must practice physical distancing, staying at least six (6) feet away from others, while in the facility.

• Visitors should wash their hands frequently with soap and water or use alcohol-based hand sanitizer, especially before and after entering a patient’s room.

A detailed look at the enhanced visitation policy, which includes rules for pediatric hospital and emergency department visitation, can be found here.