Key order issued in case against Chris Collins

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The judge overseeing the federal trial against Congressman Chris Collins has issued a key order in the case, but it won’t be made public just yet.

The order covers whether the information used to charge Collins is protected under federal law.

The speech or debate clause protects lawmakers from other branches of government, like the judicial branch.

Collins was charged with insider trading and lying to the FBI.

Collins’ attorneys have also been requesting that prosecutors turn over additional evidence to allow them to argue whether the information they have is protected under that clause.

Collins, his son, his son’s future father-in-law and their attorneys will be in a Manhattan court on Thursday.

The trial is set for February.