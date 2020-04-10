KeyBank, First Niagara Foundation donate $120,000 to local hospitals

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — KeyBank and the First Niagara Foundation are showing support for some of our local hospitals during the coronavirus pandemic.

On Thursday, they announced a donation of $60,000 to support Catholic Health’s work on the front line, and on Friday, they announced another $60,000 donation for healthcare workers at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center.

This funding will help provide equipment, supplies and medicine necessary to fight the coronavirus and protect workers.

“Our healthcare workers are the backbone of our community and are working every day

to provide critical care for Coronavirus patients, while putting themselves at risk,” said

Elizabeth Gurney, Executive Director of the KeyBank and First Niagara Foundations.

“We are committed to providing our unwavering support for their enduring and heroic

actions during this time of great need.”