Kim Smith announces candidacy for State Senate

(WIVB) — Another candidate is throwing her hat in the ring for the State Senate seat being vacated by Mike Ranzenhofer.

Yesterday, Democrat Kim Smith announced she will run for the 61st Senate District’s seat.

Smith is a Rochester resident who spent 25 years working for the Monroe County Health Department. She’s the second Democrat in the mix.

Earlier this month, Williamsville businesswoman Joan Elizabeth Seamans began campaigning.

Ranzenhofer, a six-term Republican, announced he will be retiring when his term expires at the end of next year.

This district runs from Amherst all the way out to Rochester.