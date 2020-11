BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — This holiday season, Kohl’s is giving out $5 million in grants to non-profits, including $100,000 for the FeedMore Foundation of Western New York.

FeedMore is getting one of the largest grants, as they range from $10,000 to $100,000.

Other recipients of these grants include the American Cancer Society, American Red Cross and Boys & Girls Clubs of America.