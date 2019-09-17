Kohl’s looking to hire hundreds of seasonal employees in WNY

FILE – In this Friday, Nov. 27, 2015, file photo, shoppers push a cart of items as they leave Kohl’s in Corpus Christi, Texas. Kohl’s plans to close 18 stores, while pursuing new store formats including a foray into the outlet arena as the department store chain reinvents itself, the company announced Thursday, Feb. 25, […]

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Kohl’s is looking to hire tens of thousands of seasonal workers, and nearly 600 of those jobs will be in the Buffalo area.

On Saturday, October 5, Kohl’s will host its first-ever seasonal hiring day at stores and e-fulfillment centers across the country.

On that day alone, Kohl’s hopes to hire 5,000 seasonal associates.

The store began early seasonal hiring this past July, and will continue hiring through the end of the year.

If you’re interested in getting a job at Kohl’s, click/tap here.