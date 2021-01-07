Lasertron allowed to reopen its doors after court order

(WIVB)– It’s the news that the folks at Lasertron have been waiting weeks for and now they get to open their doors.

A preliminary injunction was granted in favor of Lasertron and now the company gets to open its doors on January 7.

“We’ve been doing this for 31 years, it’s been doing this for 32 years. We’re just happy we can get back open.” Jim Kessler, Owner, Lasertron

Lawyers for Lasertron say the company received a stamp of approval from the health department, last fall, but then a few weeks later was told they had to close because they were under the category of public amusement and not “moderate risk sports” like paintball.

This week’s decision allows them to operate as a moderate risk sport.

“Our goal is to follow all the rules and do what we’re supposed to do.” Jim Kessler, Owner, Lasertron

There are several measures in place to keep folks safe from exposure to the coronavirus.

Some of those include players must wear masks at all times.

The arcade part will be closed, food and beverage will also be closed.

Meanwhile, businesses like Bounce Magic are wondering when they’ll be allowed to reopen.

The owners say they’re under the public amusement and recreation. They’ve been closed since March.

“This is our livelihood, last we heard they had people who were talking to Cuomo, but I just know where it’s going.” Barbara Wood, Co-owner, Bounce Magic

News 4 has reached out to New York State and there’s still no word on when places like Bounce Magic can reopen.