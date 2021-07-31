Lifeguard shortage and swimmer enrollment increase brings new challenges for WNY pools

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — The nationwide lifeguard shortage has closed several pools around Western New York for the summer season and has left others with altered schedules. Pool managers blame the Covid-19 pandemic and the ripple effect on our daily lives.

Courtney Richardson, the Regional Manager of Goldfish Swim School, says the problem is not that their current lifeguards won’t work, but rather, they don’t have enough qualified staff to fill all their positions.

“During the pandemic, a lot of us had to cancel our lifeguard certification courses and lifeguard instructor courses,” said Richardson. “So just the fact that a lot of people aren’t certified currently, and trying to find those persons, is very difficult.”

Richardson says student enrollment is at an all-time high since the pandemic, so the school is trying to keep up with the needs of parents and students.

“They’re looking for fun, exciting, and engaging activities for their swimmers, that are safe,” said Richardson.

But that increase in swimmers can create problems if they don’t have enough staff to fill the lifeguard chairs.

“We will not operate if we don’t have a certified lifeguard on duty,” said Richardson. ” Occasionally that means management has to lifeguard or we have to switch people around to different positions.”