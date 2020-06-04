Breaking News
1.9 million seek jobless aid even as reopenings slow layoffs
Live Now
Gov. Cuomo provides daily briefing from Albany
Closings
There are currently 272 active closings. Click for more details.

List of restaurants open for patio dining

Western New York

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WIVB)–Frankie Primos +39

51 W Chippewa St., Buffalo, NY

Open for dining at 11 a.m., offering two seatings for dinner, 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. (due to city curfew)

Tappo Restaurant

338 Ellicott St., Buffalo, NY

Thursday-Sunday from 4-8 p.m.

Remington Tavern and Seafood Exchange

184 Sweeney St., North Tonawanda, NY

Patio opens at 4 p.m., not accepting reservations at this time

Mammoser’s Tavern & Restaurant

16 S Buffalo St., Hamburg, NY

  • Only front tables
  • Seating for 12, using three tables spaced six feet apart, four chairs per table
  • Would prefer calling ahead for reservations
  • Would like tables to turn over every hour if possible
  • Bathroom restrictions are one person at a time

JJ’s Casa-Di-Pizza

11 E Mohawk St., Buffalo, NY

Open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. today (will close early in compliance with mayor’s curfew)

Casa Azul

128 Genesee St., Buffalo, NY

Open 3-7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss