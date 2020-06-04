List of restaurants open for patio dining

(WIVB)–Frankie Primos +39
51 W Chippewa St., Buffalo, NY
Open for dining at 11 a.m., offering two seatings for dinner, 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. (due to city curfew)
338 Ellicott St., Buffalo, NY
Thursday-Sunday from 4-8 p.m.
Remington Tavern and Seafood Exchange
184 Sweeney St., North Tonawanda, NY
Patio opens at 4 p.m., not accepting reservations at this time
Mammoser’s Tavern & Restaurant
16 S Buffalo St., Hamburg, NY
- Only front tables
- Seating for 12, using three tables spaced six feet apart, four chairs per table
- Would prefer calling ahead for reservations
- Would like tables to turn over every hour if possible
- Bathroom restrictions are one person at a time
11 E Mohawk St., Buffalo, NY
Open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. today (will close early in compliance with mayor’s curfew)
128 Genesee St., Buffalo, NY
Open 3-7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday