List of road closures in WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The following roads are currently closed:

  • Route 5 Eastbound – Closed at Route 179 in Hamburg to Ridge Rd. in Lackawanna, due to flooding.
  • Route 5 Westbound – Closed from Big Tree Rd. to LaSalle Ave. in Hamburg, due to flooding.
  • Route 5 Westbound – Closed from Ridge Rd. in Lackawanna to Route 179 in Hamburg due to flooding.
  • Route 265 – Closed from Upper Mountain Rd. to Route 104 in Lewiston due to utility repair.
  • Route 31 – Closed from S. Main St. in Middleport to Hoffman Rd. in Medina due to utility repair.

