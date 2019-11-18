Billy Joel pre-sale ticket issue has been resolved

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — If you tried to get pre-sale tickets for the Billy Joel concert happening next year at New Era Field, but ran into problems, you’re not alone.

Live Nation says there was a widespread technical error with Ticketmaster involving order processing on Monday morning.

Some fans trying to get tickets via the American Express pre-sale were unable to do so.

Live Nation says the error has since been repaired, and now, American Express card holders should be able to get tickets without issue.