Lloyd giving free tacos or a burrito to those who donate masks

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Lloyd is looking to give back to health care workers.
The company’s taco trucks started a promotion on Wednesday, where anyone who donates an N-95 mask will get free tacos or a burrito.
Those masks will go directly to those on the front lines fighting the coronavirus.
Here are the times and places you can find a truck on Thursday:
11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Fetch Logistics, 25 N. Pointe Pkwy. #200, Buffalo
5 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- Consumers Beverages, 1825 Como Park Blvd., Lancaster
- Consumers Beverages, 8580 Transit Rd., East Amherst
- Orchard Fresh, 4050 N. Buffalo St., Orchard Park