Erie County officials are providing another update on local coronavirus cases
Lloyd giving free tacos or a burrito to those who donate masks

Western New York

by: News 4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Lloyd is looking to give back to health care workers.

The company’s taco trucks started a promotion on Wednesday, where anyone who donates an N-95 mask will get free tacos or a burrito.

Those masks will go directly to those on the front lines fighting the coronavirus.

Here are the times and places you can find a truck on Thursday:

11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

  • Fetch Logistics, 25 N. Pointe Pkwy. #200, Buffalo

5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

  • Consumers Beverages, 1825 Como Park Blvd., Lancaster 
  • Consumers Beverages, 8580 Transit Rd., East Amherst 
  • Orchard Fresh, 4050 N. Buffalo St., Orchard Park

