Lloyd giving free tacos or a burrito to those who donate masks

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Lloyd is looking to give back to health care workers.

The company’s taco trucks started a promotion on Wednesday, where anyone who donates an N-95 mask will get free tacos or a burrito.

Those masks will go directly to those on the front lines fighting the coronavirus.

Here are the times and places you can find a truck on Thursday:

11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Fetch Logistics, 25 N. Pointe Pkwy. #200, Buffalo

5 p.m. – 8 p.m.