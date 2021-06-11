Local 911 centers get a boost from $10 million statewide grant

FILE – In this March 15, 2018, file photo, a dispatcher works at a desk station with a variety of screens used by those who take 911 emergency calls. Jobs with state and city governments are usually a source of stability in the U.S. economy, but the financial devastation wrought by the coronavirus pandemic has forced cuts that will reduce public services, from schools to trash pickup. In some areas, 911 calls are taking a longer time to be answered. (AP Photo/Lisa Marie Pane, File)

(WIVB) — New York State is dishing out $10 million to 911 centers across New York State. Local counties are slated to receive $1.2 million of that pie.

The money is coming in the form of a grant from the NYS Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services. It’s intended to help localities in 57 counties and New York City improve 911 public safety answering, dispatch operations.

Governor Andrew Cuomo’s office says the grant will help offset day-to-day expenses and encourage investments into new technology like text-to-9-1-1 messaging, data communication and improved geo-location for emergency response.

Take a look at where funds are being distributed locally:

COUNTY AMOUNT AWARDED Allegany $135,050 Cattaraugus $180,381 Chautauqua $165,857 Erie $196,268 Genesee $205,530 Orleans $109,660 Wyoming $113,897 Niagara $140,375 TOTAL $1,247,018 Data provided by New York State

NYS DHSES Commissioner Patrick Murphy underscored the importance of distributing these funds across the state.

“These funds help recipients make important upgrades such as text-to-9-1-1 and implement other next-generation 9-1-1 technology so they’re ready to handle calls for help and to dispatch first responders immediately,” said Commissioner Murphy.

“Since 2014, the state has distributed approximately $60 million to help our local partners improve their public safety answering point capabilities.”

To see where the rest of the grant money is being distributed, click here.