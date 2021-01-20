Local and state leaders, politicians respond to Biden-Harris inauguration

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Wednesday, Joe Biden officially became the 46th President of the United States. Here is what some local leaders and politicians are saying about it:

“It was an honor to represent the citizens of the 27th Congressional District at the 59th Presidential Inauguration to witness the peaceful transition of power that has, and always will be, a cornerstone of our democracy. I wish President Biden and Vice President Harris well as they lead our nation and I commit to working with their administration to advance the interests of Western New York. This is a time to move our nation forward and unite. It is not the time for partisan agenda items – but actionable solutions that directly address the serious needs of the American people. We must work together to safely reopen our economy and schools, confront the national security threats facing our nation, and set a course toward future prosperity for small businesses, farmers, and workers.” Rep. Chris Jacobs (NY-27)

“It is with renewed hope and promise that I congratulate President Joseph Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on this historic Inauguration Day in the United States of America. While acknowledging the pain and loss we have collectively experienced as a Nation, we must also recognize that today we celebrate and honor the past, present and future achievements of all Black women as Kamala Harris was sworn in as our Vice President. Today, our healing begins, our purpose is restored, and, as President Biden said, our democracy prevailed.” Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown

“Today, we celebrate our nation’s hard-won system of self-governance – ‘of the people, by the people and for the people.’ We join in prayer for our new president, Joseph R. Biden, and vice president, Kamala Harris, as they now lead our nation forward while confronting the deep divisions that persist, and a still threatening pandemic that has taken so many lives, and upended the security and prospects of even more. Let us come together on this day to celebrate what unites us as Americans, and recommit ourselves to the work of healing, to listening to one another, to open and respectful dialogue and to pursuing the high ideals, rights and privileges bestowed by God who reigns supreme, and guaranteed by our Constitution to all.” Bishop Michael Fisher

“Today’s inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris was a demonstration of the American people’s resolve and optimism. While our nation continues to face an unprecedented public health and economic crisis, the inauguration was a moment of hope, and the start of a journey to not only recover from the pandemic, but to rebuild and strengthen our nation. To see my friend Kamala Harris, a daughter of immigrants, be sworn in as our nation’s first woman vice president and first Black and South Asian vice president, was a truly historic and unforgettable moment. President Biden will be a president for all Americans and I’m ready to work with him to lay the foundation for a brighter future.” Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand

“In a history-making moment, today Joe Biden and Kamala Harris begin their tenure as President and Vice President of the United States. With this transition, we are filled with new optimism for healing and unity. This passage represents an opportunity to quell divisive rhetoric in exchange for respectful dialogue and meaningful consensus building to serve the needs of all Americans. “We know President Biden to be a thoughtful, empathetic and collaborative leader, character traits that will help carry this nation forward through the most challenging of times. We must heed our President’s call to be restless, bold and optimistic as one nation. I am confident that better days are ahead and I’m eager to continue the work important to Western New Yorkers under our new Administration.” Rep. Brian Higgins (NY-26)