Local businesses band together to make brides smile

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — “Keep calm and plan on.” That’s the message from several local businesses that want to help brides-to-be in these uncertain times.

There’s a good chance you know a couple who had to postpone their wedding due to Covid-19. Well this post is for them!

Kate Tolley is a wedding and event coordinator and she just got engaged at the end of January.

“I kind of felt the sadness of being in the driver seat of I’m a bride I’m so excited, let’s plan this! And then now I’m confined to four walls,” she said.

She had several clients going through the same thing. So she came up with way to make anyone going through this smile.

“It really just started off with a couple friends that I knew that had businesses and I was like hey what do you think about doing a giveaway?” she said.

Several local businesses stepped up offering everything from bridal hair and makeup packages to personalized cupcakes, jewelry even workout classes. ALL free of charge.

“You just have to like the picture , follow the accounts , share the post,” said Tolley. The contest will take place weekly on her Instagram page, @KateTolley.

Tolley hopes this will not only bring happiness to the brides, but also give the small businesses involved some exposure.

“I hope someone clicks on some of these vendors who literally obtain nothing out of this,” said Tolley. “They’re literally saying sure I’d love to give something for free when I’m making maybe no money at all.”

And she says that kind of generosity is what Buffalo is all about.

“Being the City of good neighbors we come from hope,” she said. “Literally everywhere sports, small businesses , restaurants; we just all want each other to win.”

If you’re a bride to be interested in entering or a local business that wants to give back help out , email Tolleykate@icloud.com.

Gabrielle Mediak is a reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2019. See more of her work here.