BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Some Western New Yorkers shared their love of Elvis Presley for charity Saturday night.

Fans bought tickets to see “Western New York’s Best Elvis Tribute Artist,” Terry Buchwald, live in concert. Buchwald has been singing Elvis songs for the past 33 years. Money from admission tickets is being donated to local Hospice care.

The event raised a total of $50,000, all for a good cause.