Local events: In-person, canceled or virtual this year?

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) -- On Wednesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced five new vaccination pop-up sites at NFTA stations across Buffalo and Niagara Falls.

Open from May 14 to May 15 and then again from May 17 to May 19, people can make appointments or walk-in for a Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the University Metro Rail Station, Utica Metro Rail Station, Buffalo Metropolitan Transportation Center, Portage Road Transportation Center and AppleTree Mall/Business Park Locations.