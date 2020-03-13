Local grocery stores working to keep up with demand

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s all over social media; long lines and empty shelves at grocery stores across Western New York.

“It’s like a snow storm threat on steroids,” said President of Dash’s, Mark Mahoney.

Over the past forty years in the grocery business, Mahoney says he’s never seen anything like this.

While there are no confirmed Coronavirus cases in Buffalo, many are preparing for the worst.

And it’s sent some shoppers into a panic-buying state of mind.

Supplies like toilet paper, paper towels, disinfectants, bread and milk are flying off the shelves at grocery stores at stores not only across the region, but across the country.

Early Friday morning we spotted shoppers waiting outside the Wegmans on Amherst Street as it opened at 6.

“I wanted to beat the crowds ,” said shopper, Kate Scott. “I saw last night from my friends Facebook post they were pretty insane.”

“I heard the line went back to the yogurt and orange juice section last night, so thought I would avoid that this morning,” Scott went on to say.

Meantime, at Dash’s, Mahoney says they are working to keep up with the demand.

“We’ve increased our staff, we’ve added emergency trucks on today in all four of our locations,” said Mahoney.

He says that the public can help as well. ” Buy the amount you need for the next week or two and don’t hoard things,” said Mahoney. “If we just let it play out and we share, there’s going to be enough for everyone.”