Local health centers to receive funding totaling more than $773,000

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three local health centers are set to receive hundreds of thousands of dollars in federal funding, Rep. Brian Higgins announced Friday morning.

Neighborhood Health Center of WNY, Community Health Center of Buffalo/Niagara and Jericho Road operate clinics in Buffalo, Niagara Falls, Cheektowaga, Blasdell, Hamburg and Lockport.

Here is how much funding each health center will receive:

Neighborhood Health Center of WNY – $258,670

Community Health Center of Buffalo/Niagara – $246,967

Jericho Road – $267,596

“Community health centers in Western New York have been on the front lines of community wellness since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, working hard to deliver the comprehensive care our residents require,” Higgins said. “These additional funds will help support their mission of continuing to provide for the underserved in our communities.”

