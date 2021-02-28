Local lawmakers call latest allegations against Governor Cuomo upsetting and disturbing

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Government leaders from both sides of the aisle are calling these recent allegations against Governor Cuomo upsetting and extremely disturbing.

News 4 caught up with State Senators Tim Kennedy and George Borrello. Kennedy is a Democrat and Borello a Republican.

But, both are taking a stand against workplace sexual harassment.

Kennedy says there’s just no place for it anywhere in society, and especially in the workplace.

Borrello says as far as the allegations go, everyone deserves to be heard, there should be an investigation and the governor should have the opportunity to defend himself.

Both lawmakers are joining dozens of others in calling for an immediate independent investigation.

“This is a terrible fall from grace if these allegations prove in fact to be true and that’s why we need an independent investigation to make sure there’s accountability and immediate accountability.” NY State Senator Tim Kennedy (D) Buffalo

“Right now the Cuomo administration is so rolled in controversy that I don’t understand how we can have an effective move forward with this type of leadership or lack of leadership.” NY State Senator George Borrello (R) Sunset Bay

Borrello also says this needs to be addressed quickly so that the state can move forward and address other concerns including the pandemic response, vaccine distribution and the economy.

Local lawmakers have been releasing statements since the New York Times released its report last night.

