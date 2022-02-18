Local leaders call on NFTA to speak on route cuts, restore service

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — With reduced services starting at NFTA last Sunday, Erie County Legislator Howard Johnson and Fillmore District Councilmember Mitch Nowakowski have called on the NFTA’s Executive Director Kim Minkel to provide testimony on the cuts.

“The latest round of route cuts and service are endangering our region’s fragile economic recovery by undercutting workers who depend on the NFTA for their daily commute,” Johnson said. “It is time for the NFTA to get serious about driver recruitment and to focus on the impact their decisions have on the working men and women who depend on them for the daily commute.”

When announcing the cuts, the NFTA cited a lack of drivers as a reason for the changes, as well as workplace exposure to and illness from COVID-19. The local leaders have submitted resolutions calling on the NFTA to reverse the cuts and increase starting pay for NFTA drivers.

The pair noted that over the past two years, the NFTA has received nearly $80 million in American Rescue Plan funding, according to the NYSAC, and will receive over $150 million from the recently passed federal infrastructure bill, according to Senator Charles Schumer. They also called to attention the fact that in the NFTA’s Jan. 27 board meeting, the organization reported a positive budget variance of over $780,000 for the third quarter of 2021.

NFTA Director of Public Transit Tom George previously went on record in a release, saying riders need to have confidence that their rides will be available as scheduled.

“We realize change can be difficult, but our focus remains providing the best service possible to our riders with the available resources,” George said. The NFTA’s Jan. 27 release said the changes will be temporary and noted that transportation agencies nationwide are dealing with similar issues.

Nowakowski said he hopes NFTA leadership will address finding a way to restore service for the working-class families of Western New York.

“I am disappointed by the NFTA’s decision to create transit inequities by cutting service throughout the Fillmore District and in fact the entire city and county,” Nowakowski said. “At a time when government investment is high, the NFTA has a duty to provide a continuity of service for the 93,000 people who rely on it every year.”

Johnson added that he believes the NFTA has lost touch with its mission and the community it serves. He also invited Minkel to appear before the next Legislature’s Economic Development Committee meeting, which is scheduled for Thursday at 10:45 a.m. via Zoom.

News 4 reached out to the NFTA for comment but has not heard back. For those interested in employment with NFTA, click here.