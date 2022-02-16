Local municipalities prepare for possible flooding

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Several local municipalities are taking steps to prepare for possible ice jam flooding, as temperatures rise and with both rain and snow in the forecast.

Brian Adams, the West Seneca Highway Superintendent says there will be a meeting Thursday with local town officials to coordinate plans for any potential flooding.

Adams says the town will prepare sandbags Thursday and deploy water pumps to areas that are prone to flooding. Highway crews have already been clearing snow from storm drains.

In Buffalo, the Edward Cotter fireboat has been used by the Buffalo Fire Department to break up ice from the Erie Basin Marina and along the Buffalo River. Police divers have been used to cut an estimated 150 triangles in the ice, to allow water to flow. In Cheektowaga, highway crews are busy clearing snow from storm drains as well.

“Knowing this thaw was coming but we also have to worry about Thursday night and to Friday with more snow coming so we’ve been targeting all the receivers and the drains,” said Mark Wegner, the Cheektowaga Highway Superintendent.

Emergency responders will be focused on the gauge stations and visually inspecting water levels.

“We have our entire highway department, that’s 50 guys and we’re looking at 790 streets that are town-owned we are not on the county or the state roads but everything runs together,” Wegner said.