Local organizations participating in Giving Tuesday

(WIVB)–Today marks a worldwide day of generosity.

Western New York is being called upon to lend a hand.

The first Tuesday in December is known as “Giving Tuesday.”

This year, many organizations have worked tirelessly to help those impacted by the coronavirus.

A record number of people are suffering from homelessness, hunger and unemployment.

Christian Hoffman from Community Missions says your help is now needed more than ever.

“The biggest impact is in our food service. And with that over past seven months, basically mid-March through mid-October we seven about 125,000 meals. That’s more than we served in all of 2019,” Hoffman added.