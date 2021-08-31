Local Starbucks push to unionize

(WIVB) — Workers at three local Starbucks are brewing up a push to unionize.

The locations are in Hamburg, Cheektowaga and the Elmwood Village in Buffalo.

Leaders with the organization “Starbucks Workers United” say workers filed petitions with the national labor relations board to hold union elections.

If they’re successful, these stores would be the only ones in the U.S. with workers represented by a union. Lawmakers and community leaders joined some of the workers today – voicing their support for the effort.

“We want to be treated and paid by the company whose stocks continues to rise and continues to gain record profits. We want to be treated as human beings, and we want to be treated and be paid fairly. I don’t think that’s too much to ask – do you?,” State Senator Tim Kennedy said.

We’ve reached out to Starbucks’ corporate office. We’re still waiting to hear back.