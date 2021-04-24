Local fire departments searching for new recruits during ‘Recruit NY’ week

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Local fire departments want you to join their team, on Saturday many of them opened up their firehouses so people could learn more as part of the annual “Recruit NY” weekend.

The statewide campaign serves to let the public know that local communities need more volunteer firefighters, especially younger ones to help replace older generations of firefighters.

In Tonawanda, the Sheridan Park Volunteer Fire Company is among those taking part in the big recruitment effort.

Chief Nate Montague explains why the numbers are so low, “We’re not sure. We just think times have changed. You know everyone is starting a family, mothers are not staying home anymore, they’re working so both parents are working it’s becoming harder and harder to volunteer.”

To be a volunteer firefighter you need to be at least 18 years old. Sunday the Clarence Fire Company, Harris Hill Fire Company, and Terry’s Corners are hosting more recruitment opportunities.

For more information, click here.