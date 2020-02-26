Lowe’s looking to fill positions in Buffalo area with hiring events next week

FILE – In this Nov. 14, 2011 file photo, customers walk toward the Lowe’s store in Saugus, Mass. Lowe’s Cos. (LOW) on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $1.05 billion. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer/File)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Lowe’s is looking to fill more than 120 positions across the Buffalo area.

Walk-in hiring events are scheduled to take place on March 3 and 4 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. During those times, anyone can walk into a Lowe’s store, interview for available positions, and possibly receive an on-the-spot offer.

Lowe’s needs lawn and garden associates, department supervisors, cashiers and pro customer service associates. The positions include full-time, part-time and seasonal work.

This spring, across the U.S., Lowe’s plans to bring in more than 53,000 new associates. It’s the busiest season for home improvement projects, they say.

Last year, about half of Lowe’s seasonal employees were converted to permanent positions.

The nearest hiring event can be found here.