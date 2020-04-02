Lt. Gov. Hochul wants to see more volunteers at food pantries

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York Lieutenant Gov. Kathy Hochul came to Buffalo on Thursday morning, advocating for people to help others during the coronavirus pandemic.

Hochul spoke at the headquarters of FeedMore WNY. From the start of the conference, Hochul’s main point was making sure seniors get the meals they need.

So that this happens, Hochul wants to see more people volunteer at places like FeedMore and other similar facilities that provide and deliver food to western New York’s vulnerable populations.

Some people who receive meal deliveries say it’s the only meal they get in a day, and Hochul noted how it would be heartbreaking to see any of them go hungry.

After speaking on the need for help at food pantries, Hochul spoke on local testing for the coronavirus, noting the global shortage of testing kits.