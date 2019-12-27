Man accused of sexual conduct with child victims served as executive with local Boy Scouts

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — A town of Boston man faces two felony counts for alleged sexual contact with two juveniles, and prosecutors said the abuse began when the victims were 11 and 13 years old, respectively.

Michael Meyers is charged with course of sexual conduct against a child and first-degree sexual abuse. He also faces five misdemeanors, which include endangering the welfare of a child and second- and third-degree sexual abuse.

Former Boy Scout Council President Michael Meyers enters Hamburg Town Court accused of sexually abusing two minors @news4buffalo at 5&6 pic.twitter.com/3GwCuLVuWO — George Richert (@GeorgeRichert4) December 27, 2019

Meyers, 57, served on the executive board for the Greater Niagara Frontier Council of the Boy Scouts of America, according to the Erie County District Attorney’s Office, and had previously served as its president. The district attorney’s office states that the allegations are not associated with his role, but that the Scouts took “immediate action to preclude him from further participation in the organization.”

The alleged abuse of one victim began in December 2015, prosecutors said, and the other in May 2016.

If convicted on all charges, Meyers faces up to 14 years in prison.