(WIVB)–A man from the Syracuse area now admits robbing one bank in Buffalo and trying to rob another in Niagara Falls.

32-year-old Michael Tyo of Liverpool pleaded guilty in federal court.

Prosecutors say last August he held up the Citizens Bank inside Tops on South Park Avenue, and later that day tried to rob a KeyBank in Niagara Falls.

Tyo faces 20 years in prison, when he’s sentenced in October.