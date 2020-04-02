Man leaves “stay home” messages for 92-year-old dad in car windows

(WIVB) — A local man left a strong message for his father, right on his car windows.

The pictures in the video above were sent to us by Carolann, who says her husband’s 92-year-old father lives alone in a senior apartment complex.

She also mentioned he’s having a hard time accepting social distancing. So, Carolann’s husband left these messages for his dad.

They say “stay home” and “if you need something, call me.”

This is a good reminder to reach out to your loved ones who are older and may need help during this pandemic.