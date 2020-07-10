Many local malls reopening their doors on Friday

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — As of Friday, local malls are allowed to welcome back customers.

It was a long time coming for many retailers, who were forced to close back in March when the pandemic began.

On Wednesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo made the announcement that malls could reopen on Friday, as long as they have a special type of air filter installed.

Local experts say the very fine media of the filters helps capture particles down to 300 nanometers, or 0.3 microns. These filters can help capture 95 percent of those particles.

They say the order from the Governor requiring high efficiency filters in malls has to do with the amount of time people spend there.

Of course, people still need to wear a mask and try to keep six feet away from each other.

The Walden Galleria opens at 11 a.m. The Boulevard Mall, McKinley Mall and Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls are also preparing to reopen their doors on Friday.

The Eastern Hills Mall is aiming to open next week on Wednesday, as they wait on the installation of new air filters.