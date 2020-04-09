McGuire Group: Positive COVID-19 cases found at 3 area facilities

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A spokesperson for The McGuire Group says cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed at a few of the group’s facilities.

The group operates a number of skilled nursing facilities, including Autumn View Health Care Facility in Hamburg, Garden Gate Health Care Facility in Cheektowaga, Harris Hill Nursing Facility in Williamsville, Northgate Health Care Facility in North Tonawanda and Seneca Health Care Center in West Seneca.

It’s not clear how many people at these facilities have tested positive, but The McGuire Group says the cases were at the Garden Gate, Harris Hill and Seneca locations.

The McGuire Group is donating 1,000 N95 respirator masks to first responders in western New York. Those who are interested in obtaining masks can visit their corporate office at 455 Cayuga Rd., Suite 200, in Buffalo. Masks will be available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday and Monday.