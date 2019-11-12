Melodie Baker announces run for NY-27

(WIVB) — Another candidate has thrown her hat in the ring for New York’s 27th Congressional District.

Melodie Baker moved to the Buffalo area with her family at age three.

Her announcement comes after the resignation of Chris Collins.

MORE | Chris Collins resigns: What that means for the 27th District

Currently, she serves as Director of Education for the United Way of Buffalo & Erie County, Chair of the Erie-Niagara Birth to 8 Coalition and Co-Chair of RaisingNY.

In addition to this, Baker, a Democrat, runs a small policy firm that conducts research and evaluation for non-profit organizations and governments. These include the New York State Department of Health.

She is also a married mother of five children.

“I’ve worked in education and health care policy for 14 years and I’ve seen firsthand how partisan politicians and corporate interests in Washington are holding our government hostage. It’s time to take back what belongs to the people. I’m running for Congress to create economic opportunity for our region through investments in education, including skilled-trade training, expand access to affordable health care and reduce medical debt by making Medicare available to everyone, and help the middle class get ahead by reducing the wealth gap. This campaign is powered by people and I’m not taking a dime for corporate PACs. Please join me!” Melodie Baker

Baker earned her master’s degree in executive leadership from Daemen College, and received her advanced graduate certificate in applied statistical analysis from UB.