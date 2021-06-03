Millions of state dollars going to WNY clean water projects

(WIVB) — More state funding is coming to Western New York. Governor Cuomo today announced more than $34 million for clean water projects statewide including three here in Western New York.

About $3 million is going to Lockport to build a disinfection system at the wastewater treatment plant.

The Village of Perry in Wyoming County is getting more than $8.5 million for improvements to their treatment plant.

And the Village of Westfield in Chautauqua County is getting more than $4.5 million for upgrades to their plant. This money is part of the 2022 enacted state budget.