Millions of state dollars going to WNY clean water projects

Western New York

by: News 4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(WIVB) — More state funding is coming to Western New York. Governor Cuomo today announced more than $34 million for clean water projects statewide including three here in Western New York.

About $3 million is going to Lockport to build a disinfection system at the wastewater treatment plant.

The Village of Perry in Wyoming County is getting more than $8.5 million for improvements to their treatment plant.

And the Village of Westfield in Chautauqua County is getting more than $4.5 million for upgrades to their plant. This money is part of the 2022 enacted state budget.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories