More than $14 million going toward water infrastructure projects in WNY

(WIVB) — More than $14 million will be used for water infrastructure projects across western New York.

The funding was announced by Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office as part of $83 million that will be used for water projects across the state. The money for the projects across New York comes in the form of water infrastructure improvement grants (WIIA), interest-free financings and low-cost financings.

“Ensuring that the water New Yorkers drink is held to the highest standard of cleanliness and subjected to rigorous testing is a responsibility my administration takes incredibly seriously,” Gov. Hochul said. “This funding is part of an ongoing commitment from the state to ensure those standards are upheld and that our water infrastructure stays ahead of the curve on emerging contaminants.”

Hochul’s office says that New York’s drinking water standards for public water systems set the following maximum contaminant levels:

10 parts per trillion each for perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) and perfluorooctanesulfonic acid (PFOS)

1 part per billion for 1,4-dioxane

These levels are significantly lower than the federal guidance for PFOA and PFOS — 70 parts per trillion.

In the Town of Ellicott, $403,800 has been designated for the rehabilitation of a 150,000-gallon water storage tank and its associated upgrades.

An even bigger project, in Dunkirk, was also announced. There, more than $11.3 million will be used for the city’s water pollution control project. That money comes in the form of long-term, interest-free financing.

One county over, in Olean, a $911,454 grant will be used to replace roughly 4,300 linear feet of water main and related fixtures.

Further up north, in Genesee County, the Village of Bergen is getting a $256,250 grant, $393,875 in short-term, interest-free financing and $393,875 in short-term, market-rate financing. That money will be used for the planning, design and construction of a collection system and wastewater treatment plant improvements.

And to the west, the Town of Lockport is getting a $587,500 grant for pump station upgrades.

“EFC is pleased to provide this critical funding to our partners in local government to support their vital water infrastructure projects,” Environmental Facilities Corporation President and CEO Maureen Coleman says. “We look forward to helping many more communities with $400 million in water infrastructure improvement and Intermunicipal water infrastructure grants as part of the larger $600 million made available for water quality projects as announced by Gov. Hochul during Climate Week.”

Hochul’s office says applications for this year’s $400 million round of WIIA and IMG grant funding will be accepted through November 22 at 5 p.m. More information can be found on the Environmental Facilities Corporation’s website.