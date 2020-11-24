More than 2,300 turkeys, $53,000 donated during Rock Out Hunger

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The pandemic has increased the need for food this holiday season, and for the past week, people across western New York stepped up to help those in need.

The 15th annual Operation: Rock Out Hunger came to a close Tuesday morning after 97 Rock’s DJ Jickster spent a week sleeping in a trailer outside of Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital in Williamsville.

All in all, people donated more than 2,300 turkeys and $53,000 to FeedMore WNY.

The weight of non-perishable food hasn’t been released, but donations filled a semi trailer and at least three box trucks.